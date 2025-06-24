Yolanda Hadid breaks silence on criticism for posting Gigi Hadid's daughter picture

Yolanda Hadid claps back at critics calling her out for posting granddaughter photo

Yolanda Hadid knows how to shut down trolls especially when it comes to her and her family.

The 61-year-old had posted on Instagram a photo of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's daughter Khai as part of the carousal of pictures along with emotional birthday note for her son's 26th birthday.

The young child was enjoying her time at the beach with her uncle, Anwar Hadid.

However, social media users rebuked her for putting up the picture as the small child was wearing a swimsuit.

One Instagram user in particular commented, “This is really inappropriate. A child’s privacy should always be respected posting such a photo is not okay. Please think about how this might affect her in the future.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum silenced the haters with her comment.

“Please go and harass somebody else’s feed,” wife of Mohamed Hadid wrote, “You are not welcome here!!!”

Yolanda has a close bond with Khai for whom she even customized her Texas ranch to make sure she is comfortable and at home when she visits her grandmother.

For the unversed, the American fashion model and One Direction alum welcomed Khai in September 2020.

The two despite their breakup in 2021 have been co-parenting their daughter making sure that she remains their priority.

Currently, the 30-year-old is dating Bradley Cooper.