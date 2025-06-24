Ezra Miller appears at Italy film festival with Milla-Alexia Gojkovic

Ezra Miller and Milla-Alexia Gojkovic

Ezra Miller is spending time in Italy, making several appearances at the Filming Italy Sardegna Festival alongside Milla-Alexia Gojkovic. The 32-year-old actor, known for their role in The Flash, first stepped out on Thursday, June 19, walking the event’s red carpet with Gojkovic on the island of Sardinia.

Over the weekend, the pair continued to be spotted together, even holding hands as they attended the festival’s activities on both Saturday and Sunday.

On Sunday, Miller and Gojkovic smiled for photographers as they posed together. Gojkovic, who is an event coordinator based in London, according to their LinkedIn profile, also shares their photography on Instagram.

As per People, their appearances together seemed relaxed and happy as they enjoyed the event’s atmosphere.

Miller’s presence at the festival comes after a couple of challenging years, during which they stepped back from the public eye following several scandals that made headlines.

Slowly returning to the spotlight, Miller also made an appearance at the Cannes Film Festival in May. That appearance, they explained, was a personal gesture for director Lynne Ramsay.

In a conversation with Italian outlet Lo Speciale Giornale on Thursday, Miller spoke candidly about how they feel about their relationship with cinema these days.

“Tentative, I’d say. On tentative grounds,” they shared. Miller elaborated on their trip to Cannes, saying, “I came to Cannes to support one of my closest friends in the world, who is Lynne Ramsay, who I think is one of the greatest living filmmakers.”

Ramsay’s latest project, Die My Love, premiered at Cannes this year.

Miller’s recent public appearances suggest they are reconnecting with the film community while maintaining a low profile.