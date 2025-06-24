Lana Del Rey celebrates 40th birthday with ‘couple in-laws and a baby’

Lana Del Rey turns 40

Lana Del Rey is marking a big moment in her life as she celebrated her 40th birthday surrounded by loved ones.

On Sunday, June 22, the Young and Beautiful singer shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, offering fans a glimpse into her special day. Alongside a sweet photo of herself holding two birthday cakes while dressed in a matching camo outfit, Del Rey reflected on the celebration.

“Just a couple in-laws and a baby,” she wrote in the caption.

“Thank you for sharing your birthday with me cancer queen Phoenix, i’m still convinced I gotta be 50/50 Gemini tho, that would explain all three Lil vibes I got going on all the time.”

Del Rey, known for her thoughtful and poetic voice both in her music and personal messages, added her excitement about reconnecting with fans.

“so excited to see everybody starting tomorrow on tour and for all the folks joining us. Truly thank you thank you love you.”

In the photo, Del Rey is joined by her husband, Jeremy Dufrene, who is seen standing next to her wearing a matching camo shirt and shorts.

The pair tied the knot in September 2024, just weeks after making their relationship public at model Karen Elson’s wedding to Electric Lady Studios owner Lee Foster. Dufrene, who works as an alligator tour guide, has been by Del Rey’s side during this new chapter of her life.

The birthday celebration come as Del Rey gears up for her upcoming tour. She will perform a limited series of shows across the U.K., with stops in cities like Cardiff, Glasgow, Liverpool, Dublin, and London through late June and early July.

After wrapping up those dates, she’s set to take the stage in Saint Charles, Missouri, on August 3.

In addition to celebrating her birthday and preparing for tour, Del Rey recently released two new country-inspired tracks, Henry, Come On and Bluebird, in April.

As she embraces this new decade, the Grammy-nominated artist seems focused on both her personal happiness and continuing to share her music with fans around the world.