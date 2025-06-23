Barry Keoghan breaks silence on Sabrina Carpenter's ‘Manchild’ snub

Barry Keoghan breaks silence on Sabrina Carpenter's song 'Manchild'

Barry Keoghan, Sabrina Carpenter’s ex-boyfriend is back in headlines due to Please Please Please crooner’s latest track, Manchild.

The Espresso singer seemingly took an aim at the Peaky Blinders star in her new song, where she sings, "Man-child / Why you always come a-running to me? / F--k my life / Won’t you let an innocent woman be?"

However, the Oscar nominee remained unbothered by the brutal jab.

An insider close to the actor told The Sun, "If anything Barry is very amused that he’s the centre of the song, but he’s got bigger things to concentrate on."

Presently, the Saltburn actor is currently preparing for his role in The Beatles film as Ringo Starr.

The source continued, "Barry has given up booze and partying to get into the role. It could win him an Oscar and Barry has his sights on true greatness, so is making sure no distractions get in his way."

"It's been the perfect way to get over a break up," the insider added.

The former couple called it quits in December 2024 after periods of on-and-off dating.