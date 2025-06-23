Cruz Beckham shares hopeful message amid feud with brother Brooklyn

Cruz Beckham hints at ongoing family drama with Brooklyn Beckham in new update

Cruz Beckham hopes the Beckhams will soon come together again after a longstanding feud between the family and his elder brother Brooklyn Beckham.

The 20-year-old took to Instagram on Saturday, June 21, and shared The Beatles’ song The End on his Stories.

The youngest Beckham son shared the poignant lyrics to the song, which read, “Love you, I love you / Love you, I love you / Love you, I love you / Love you, I love you / And in the end / The love you take / Is equal to the love you make.”

Alongside the screenshot, Cruz wrote, “The truth will unfold,” in the caption.

The aspiring musician’s post seemingly hinted at the ongoing feud with Brooklyn and Nicola who skipped David Beckham’s 50th birthday bash, as well as other family milestones this year.

With his recent cryptic post, Cruz extended an olive branch to his brother but Brooklyn has not yet responded.

This comes after Brooklyn ignored his father’s heartfelt note on Father’s Day in a tributary post the former football star shared.

"My most important and favourite job in life is being a dad... I'm so proud of all of you and like daddy ( sorry boys ) tells you every single day I will always be here for you no matter what... Mummy thank you for doing the most important part and making me a father there is no greater gift in life than making me a dad... Happy Father's Day... I love you kiddies more than you could imagine," David wrote and tagged all his children including Brooklyn.