Johnny Depp says has ‘no regrets’ for Amber Heard trial

Johnny Depp on Amber Heard trial

Johnny Depp is looking back on his highly publicized legal battle with Amber Heard and says he has no "regrets". In a wide-ranging interview with The Times U.K., the actor reflected on the experience and shared his thoughts on how it shaped his career and personal life.

“My comeback? Honestly? I didn’t go anywhere,” Depp said when asked about returning to the spotlight. “If I had the chance to split I would never come back.”

Depp described how his career was impacted during the controversy, calling it a “boycott.” He expressed gratitude toward the San Sebastián International Film Festival, which honored him during that difficult period.

“They stuck with me through all the hit pieces, the bullsh–,” he said. The festival awarded him the Donostia Award in 2021, and his film Modi: Three Days on the Wing of Madness received a warm reception there last year.

Speaking about the trial itself, Depp said, “No, I have no regrets about anything — because, truly, what can we do about last week’s dinner? Not a f—ing thing.”

In 2022, Depp and Heard’s legal fight in Virginia ended with a jury ruling in Depp’s favour on his defamation claims. While Heard initially appealed, both ultimately reached a settlement, with Heard’s payment going to charity.

The case followed Heard’s 2018 Washington Post op-ed where she spoke about surviving domestic violence without naming Depp. The trial drew massive public attention, with social media playing a huge role.

Reports later revealed that much of the online hate directed at Heard wasn’t entirely organic.

Depp also discussed why he chose to pursue the case publicly.

“Look, it had gone far enough. I knew I’d have to semi-eviscerate myself. Everyone was saying, ‘It’ll go away!’ But I can’t trust that. What will go away? The fiction pawned around the f—ing globe? No it won’t. If I don’t try to represent the truth it will be like I’ve actually committed the acts I am accused of. And my kids will have to live with it. Their kids. Kids that I’ve met in hospitals.

So the night before the trial in Virginia I didn’t feel nervous. If I don’t have to memorize lines, if you’re just speaking the truth? Roll the dice.”

He added, “Look, none of this was going to be easy, but I didn’t care. I thought, ‘I’ll fight until the bitter f—ing end.’ And if I end up pumping gas? That’s all right. I’ve done that before.”

Depp also reflected on feeling unsupported, saying, “I was pre-#MeToo. I was like a crash test dummy for #MeToo.

It was before Harvey Weinstein. And I sponged it, took it all in. And so I wanted from the hundreds of people I’ve met in that industry to see who was playing it safe. Better go woke!”