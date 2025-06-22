'Made In Chelsea' star Nicola Hughes reveals rare name of her new baby

Former Made in Chelsea star Nicola Hughes and her husband Charlie Tupper have expanded their family from three to four.

Already parents to two-year-old daughter Penelope, the couple shared the joyful news on Saturday, June 22, with Nicola introducing their second child, a baby boy, on Instagram.

“Welcome to the world, Seve,” she captioned the post, which featured a sweet first glimpse of the baby’s tiny feet.

The announcement drew warm wishes from friends and followers alike, including fellow Made in Chelsea alum Tiffany Watson, who commented, “Yay he’s here!”

Meanwhile others flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and red heart emoji.

Nicola and Charlie first revealed they were expecting again back in February with a heartwarming video on social media.

In the clip, the model was seen cradling her growing baby bump while relaxing in bed, dressed in a soft yellow matching set layered with a white shirt.

The couple tied the knot in August 2021 in a romantic ceremony at Botleys Mansion in Surrey, after five years together.

The wedding was attended by Nicola’s former co-stars, including sister Lucy.