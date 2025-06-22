Hailey Bieber focuses on Jack Blues as Justin Bieber divorce rumours swirl

Hailey Bieber celebrates baby Jack Blues’ milestone amid looming rumours

Hailey Bieber is choosing to focus on the highlights of her life as Justin Bieber divorce rumours continue to surround the couple.

The 28-year-old supermodel took to Instagram and shared a flashback from the past when she was expecting her baby, Jack Blues Bieber, on Stories.

The mom of one celebrated her toddler turning 10-month-old with the picture, and wrote, "June 22, 2024 now my baby is 10 months old."

The photo showed Hailey in a baby pink ensemble that highlighted her baby bump. She was also wearing matching pink heels and standing against a cabinet of the same colours. The model smiled in the picture as she cradled her bump.

Hailey and Justin became parents to their son on August 23, 2024, after they tied the knot in 2018.

The recent celebratory post came after fans speculated that the couple has called it quits, following Hailey’s multiple recent outings where she was seen without her wedding ring.

Social media users claimed that it looked like the makeup mogul was trying to send a clear message keeping her ringless finger visible in all of her paparazzi pictures.

However, Hailey shut down the rumours by sharing a selfie with her wedding ring clearly visible on her left hand.