BTS Suga shares heartfelt message after military discharge

Suga, the talented rapper and member of the iconic K-pop group BTS, has shared a heartfelt message with fans after completing his mandatory military service.

The 32-year-old artist was officially discharged on June 21, marking the end of a two-year hiatus from the spotlight.

In a letter shared on Weverse, Suga expressed his gratitude to BTS ARMY for their patience and support during his time in the military.

"As of today, I have been discharged from the military and am greeting you all for the first time in a long while," he wrote. "First, above all else, I wanted to sincerely thank my fans for waiting for me until now. I really missed you."

The singer reflected on the past two years, saying that he took time to think about himself and his work. "I think that over the past two years, I took time to think about myself. In particular, I also felt that I needed to temporarily distance myself and step back from the work I'd been doing for a long time."

He added that this period gave him the opportunity to reflect on himself and his career.

Suga also apologised to fans for disappointing them and causing concern due to a recent incident.

"ARMY, thank you, and thank you again for waiting for me. Also, I apologize for disappointing you and giving you cause for concern through the incident from last year. What upset me most of all was the fact that I hurt the hearts of my fans."