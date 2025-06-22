Leonardo DiCaprio turns heads at New York’s most exclusive spot

Leonardo DiCaprio was seen getting comfortable among New York City’s most powerful names during a private dinner at one of the city’s top restaurants.

The 50-year-old actor had dinner at Rao’s, the famous Italian spot in East Harlem known for being nearly impossible to get into. With just ten tables, getting a seat there is harder than anything.

As reported by Page Six, Leonardo joined Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman and businessman Andrew Murstein, who had arranged the private get-together.

Joining Leonardo at the table were some familiar faces, including his Wolf of Wall Street co-star Bo Dietl and radio personality Sid Rosenberg, known for Sid and Friends in the Morning on 77WABC, New York’s leading morning talk show.

The Titanic legend's father, George DiCaprio and his stepmother were also part of the gathering, making it a mix of business and personal company.

A source told PageSix: "Leo was extremely friendly and took a dozen photos with fans, and at least five video chats on FaceTime' with enthusiastic diners' friends and family members."

"A lot of security was there, but not for Leo. There were five security detail people for Blakeman," the insider added.

However, Leonardo may have turned heads, but seemingly it was Bruce Blakeman who arrived with a full security team, making just as much of an entrance in his own way.