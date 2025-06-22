James Whale struggles emotionally in final weeks of cancer fight

TV and radio personality James Whale is going through an incredibly emotional time as he faces the final stages of his battle with terminal cancer.

The legendary star, who has last stage of kidney cancer, recently admitted that he only has a few weeks left.

James had a tough time last year after being taken to intensive care.

However, things became even harder when he shared that his show on TalkTV was coming to an end. The program, which he co-hosted with Ash Gould, who had worked with him during his TalkSPORT days, was officially cancelled.

Last month, the Radio icon shared another emotional update, revealing that his health had taken a turn for the worse. Doctors decided to stop his treatment and told him he would be lucky to make it to Christmas. The news was heartbreaking for both him and those close to him.

But now James Whale has shared a very heavy update, saying he only has a few weeks left to live.