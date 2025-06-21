Sunny Hostin recalls near-death experience on The View

Sunny Hostin wrote 'death note' to Alyssa Farrah Griffin

Sunny Hostin shared a horrifying experience she had on The View that made her feel like she was dying.

During the recent episode of the show, Hostin revealed what she had gone through after eating food that Debbie Matenopoulos, the former co-host of the show from 1997 to 1999 had brought to the show this week.

When co-host Joy Behar enquired about what had happened, Hostin responded, "You mean when I almost died?"

The 56-year-old narrated to Behar, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro that Matenopoulos had made something special from her new cookbook, GREEK.ish Wednesday, June 18.

"She has this wonderful food, Greek food."

Hostin elaborated. "I have a terrible allergy to walnuts. As I'm eating the food, Alyssa asks, 'Are those walnuts in here?' And she says 'yes.' So I panic immediately."

In all seriousness, Hostin told the co-hosts that she immediately wrote a death note to Griffin informing her about the allergy.

"She responds, 'Oh, no!'" Hostin continued the anecdote. "And I'm looking at [executive producer] Brian [Teta] and he's like, 'Is everything OK?' No, it's not."

"What was great was, our Disney nurses are like superheroes," Hostin revealed how the on-site medical team save the day and gave her medical assistance immediately.

"Nurse Jan came in with an EpiPen. She was testing me. I had Benadryl. I was scared."

However, after relating the whole incident to her fellow colleagues, she clarified that Matenopoulos did not know about her allergy.

But this is one of the moments that will forever be etched in her mind.