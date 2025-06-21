Zara McDermott acts ‘decisively’ after Louis Tomlinson snub Sam Thompson

Zara McDermott has taken a major step in the wake of rising speculation over an alleged feud between her current boyfriend, Louis Tomlinson, and ex-partner Sam Thompson.

The Love Island alum announced on her Instagram Stories on Friday, June 20, that she is stepping back from social media.

While thanking the ones who reached out to her following her appearance on a BBC show, where she discussed her next documentary, the Made in Chelsea beauty began the text post with gratitude.

"I had thousands of message and I'm still going through them, but I wanted to say the biggest thank you ever," Zara shared with her followers. "It's so nice speaking to you all because I've definitely taken a bit of a step back from socials to focus on my documentaries and other work / just focusing on being more present recently."

She continued, "Social media feels quite heavy and a negative space sometimes... so to be able to feel like we can work together to do something super positive is a great feeling. thank you again."

Her social media break follows renewed tension between Louis and Sam, captured in a fan-recorded video from Soccer Aid at Old Trafford on Sunday.

In the clip, the former One Direction singer is seen greeting players and staff warmly, however, when the I'm Celebrity winner comes into view, Zara's current beau appears to visibly turn away, grimacing slightly before walking off to greet other participants.

Louis’ not so subtle frustration toward Sam, 32, didn't go unnoticed by fans, especially given that insiders had reportedly anticipated a tense encounter after the Perfect singer started dating Zara as the Soccer Aid squads were announced.

While Sam and Louis insisted there’s "no bad blood" between them, the video proves otherwise.