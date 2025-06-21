'The Beatles' kids admit 'avoiding' their collaboration for years

Ringo Starr, Paul McCartney, John Lennon's children team-up for new song

The Beatles members’ children will now be carrying forward their dad's legacy with their first collaboration together.

Ringo Star’s son Zak Starkey has joined hands with John Lennon’s son Sean and Paul McCartney’s kid James for a new song called, Rip Off.

While talking about their new venture, Zak confessed that "the Beatles’ kids thing is something he has avoided for years because of the fear of being judged for ever."

In an interview with The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column, he opened, “I thought it was a daft idea. But I’ve got to know James well over the last decade and Sean over the last five years and we have become great friends.”

Calling James and Sean’s music “great”, Starkey revealed that he began working on the track and “as we were communicating a lot, I asked them to contribute.”

He further confessed that, “We were nervous in case there was no chemistry but there were loads and it sounded great.”

Meanwhile, he also insisted that George Harrison’s son Dhani did not mind at all being left out of the upcoming project.

“He got it and it’s all cool. He’s got his own great record out at the moment, too”, revealed Zack.