Coldplay makes big decision amid 'Music of the Spheres' tour

Coldplay, the globally acclaimed British rock band, has made a very generous decision.
A Sky Full of Stars famed musicians have teamed up with EcoRecord LPs, a new type of Vinyl record that aims at reducing the environmental impact of music production.
In an aim to protect the environment, the rock group has decided to re-release their nine albums on records made from recycled bottles.
Managing director of Coldplay's record label Parlophone, Jen Ivory, announced the big news in a statement that read, "We are incredibly proud to partner with artists such as Coldplay who share our commitment to a more sustainable future for music.”
They revealed, "The shift to EcoRecord LP for their releases is a testament to what's possible when innovation meets intention.
"It's not just about a new product, it's about pioneering manufacturing that significantly reduces environmental impact, providing fans with the same high-quality audio experience while setting a new standard for physical music production”, explained the record label.
Coldplay will be releasing their albums namely, Parachutes (2000), A Rush of Blood to the Head (2002), X+Y (2005), Viva La Vida or Death and All His Friends (2008), Mylo Xyloto (2011), Ghost Stories (2014), A Head Full of Dreams (2015), Everyday Life (2019) and Music of the Spheres in a sociable way.
