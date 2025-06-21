Coldplay makes big decision amid 'Music of the Spheres' tour

'Viva La Vida' band's latest move comes after Chris Martin Dakota Johnson breakup

Coldplay, the globally acclaimed British rock band, has made a very generous decision.

A Sky Full of Stars famed musicians have teamed up with EcoRecord LPs, a new type of Vinyl record that aims at reducing the environmental impact of music production.

In an aim to protect the environment, the rock group has decided to re-release their nine albums on records made from recycled bottles.

Managing director of Coldplay's record label Parlophone, Jen Ivory, announced the big news in a statement that read, "We are incredibly proud to partner with artists such as Coldplay who share our commitment to a more sustainable future for music.”

They revealed, "The shift to EcoRecord LP for their releases is a testament to what's possible when innovation meets intention.

"It's not just about a new product, it's about pioneering manufacturing that significantly reduces environmental impact, providing fans with the same high-quality audio experience while setting a new standard for physical music production”, explained the record label.

Coldplay will be releasing their albums namely, Parachutes (2000), A Rush of Blood to the Head (2002), X+Y (2005), Viva La Vida or Death and All His Friends (2008), Mylo Xyloto (2011), Ghost Stories (2014), A Head Full of Dreams (2015), Everyday Life (2019) and Music of the Spheres in a sociable way.