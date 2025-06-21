Ezra Miller breaks silence on stepping back into Hollywood

Ezra Miller has finally spoken about the possibility of returning to the movie world, but they are not rushing back just yet.

Miller made a rare appearance at an event in Italy and opened up about possibly returning to acting.

After staying out of the spotlight, the actor, who earlier came out as non-binary, admitted they’ve been thinking about a comeback, even with the challenges they’ve faced in recent years.

While talking about their sudden appearance at the Cannes Film Festival last month, the star shared with Italian publication Lo Speciale Giornale: "I came to Cannes to support one of my closest friends in the world who is Lynne Ramsey."

The 32-year-old actor shared that they have been working on a new film with Ramsey, the same director they teamed up with for *We Need to Talk About Kevin* in 2011.

The star mentioned that if they do return to Hollywood, this project would most likely be the first one they take on.

Ezra Miller, who has faced multiple allegations, revealed having been spending time writing while finding comfort in solitude during this quiet period.