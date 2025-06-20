Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy shares never before seen throwback

Kate Cassidy wins fans over with honest admission

Kate Cassidy, who lost Liam Payne in a tragic accident last year, got transparent on social media as she shared her never before seen pictures throughout the years.

The 26-year-old social media influencer took to Instagram and shared a montage of her face from when she was 21 till now.

The media personality admitted that she had not had any cosmetic procedures done until 21, however that has now changed.

Cassidy next included a picture of herself at 22, on which she said, "I did go a little bit too overboard with the filler. I ended up getting cheek filler, chin filler, more lip filler."

She continued, "A whole face of Botox. My face was pretty much frozen and it literally aged me so much. I probably looked 40 in this. Not a good look. Keep in mind a year before this photo I looked so different."

Cassidy also admitted that she has gotten rhinoplasty done even though she didn’t need to, adding, "It's always been something I've been conscious about for years.”

Flocking under her comments section, fans applauded her for the honesty, with one writing, "Nice to see your honest with it. So many famous people tell us it's all natural or the result of products they use."

Another added, "I’m happy she’s comfortable sharing this”, and "I like it that you tell everything you’ve done but I wouldn’t have done anything if I were you, you have natural beauty! And also when we are in your early 20s our faces keep changing and if we lose weight our face will be different so sometimes we have to wait tho," chimed in a third.