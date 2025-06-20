Benson Boone responds to haters with new music video

Benson Boone releases new video with important message

Benson Boone just surprised his audience with a new music video which touches upon some controversial topics.

The 22-year-old singer released a music video of his new single, Mr. Electric Blue, from his upcoming album, American Heart.

The video released on Friday, June 20th, shows Boone poking fun at his social media trolls, beginning with him wearing a One Hit Wonder T-shirt as he meets with his agent at Industry Plant Records.

“We need a new gimmick,” the agent, played by Boone’s songwriting partner, Jack LaFrantz, announced the singer that he needs to raise $10 million in seven days to recoup the label’s losses from a series of career failures.

The Grammy winner then takes up odd jobs, including walking dogs, landscaping and selling his signature jumpsuits at a discount.

“Hey, you’re that guy who sings Beautiful Things,” a young girl buying ice cream says to Boone before slamming him with, “Your music is terrible.”

Many other odd jobs later he finally tells his agent, “I tried everything I could to make you $10 million, and I couldn’t do it. But please, you gotta give me one more chance, OK? I made $168, and I promise you it’s worth every penny.”

However, things took a turn when the agent said, “Did you not get my fax? Everything’s fine! I sold your entire catalog to retail chains, fast-food chains and movie theaters. You’ll be the most overplayed artist in the world — and I’ll be rich!”