Ciara finally breaks silence on Rihanna feud

Ciara has recently broken silence on her feud with Rihanna.

The Promise crooner appeared on latest episode of Watch What Happens Live on June 19 and cleared the feud speculations surrounding her and the Umbrella hit-maker that started over 14 years ago.

Interestingly, Ciara and Rihanna finally ended their feud and reunited at the Met Gala last month.

Speaking to Andy Cohen, the Goodies singer clarified, “Oh my gosh, we were babies. Now we’re mamas doing our thing. It’s all love.”

“We got to have a good conversation and she’s now having her third baby, which is so cool,” continued the 39-year-old.

Therefore, Ciara added, “Shout out to mamas out here doing everything. CiCi got a lot of love for RiRi.”

For the unversed, the feud began when Ciara made an appearance on E!’s Fashion Police as a guest judge on February 25, 2011.

Later, a photo of Rihanna at the BRIT Awards was shown and Ciara gave her opinion.

“I ran into her recently at a party and she wasn’t the nicest and it’s crazy because I’ve always loved and respected what she’s done with fashion,” stated the Level Up crooner.

Ciara remarked, “I’ve ran into her before, but this time it wasn’t the most pleasant run-in.”

It is believed Rihanna might be watching the show because she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“My bad ci, did I 4get to tip u? #howrudeofme.”

To which, Ciara responded, “Trust me Rhianna u don’t want to see me on or off the stage.”

Meanwhile, Rihanna replied, “U gangsta huh? Haaa… Good luck with bookin that stage u speak of.”