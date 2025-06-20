Miley Cyrus 'dream come true' moment at Beyonce’s concert

Miley Cyrus has recently expressed her gratitude to Beyonce for making her dream come true at Cowboy Carter show in Paris.

Just few hours after the show on June 19, the Flowers crooner took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of her first live-performance with the pop icon in a series of short clips from the concert.

The duo could be seen performing on stage together on their Grammy-winning duet II Most Wanted, as Miley became the ongoing tour’s first guest.

The Last Song actress later wrote a heartwarming note for the “legendary DIVA” after her blockbuster performance at the show.

“Beyonce, to be beside such a humble, gracious, legendary DIVA was a dream come true,” began the 32-year-old.

The songstress “thanked” Beyonce “for the opportunity to perform in Paris together & sing our song about friendship”.

“To have learned from you & loved you my whole life, & then be standing together in matching gold looks is more than I could’ve imagined,” reflected Miley.”

The singer-songwriter continued, “As the finale to this trip supporting Something Beautiful, to close on something as beautiful as a stadium full of people singing 2 Most Wanted with us was the ultimate firework.”

Before concluding, Miley once again thanked “B” and called herself “shotgun rider for life”.

“Big gratitude to the Cowboy Carter tour crew, you all were incredible for making this happen. Forever and always,” she stated.