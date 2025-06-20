Hailey Bieber reacts on Justin Bieber's erratic social media posts

Justin Bieber's Father's Day celebrations took a dramatic turn when he posted a series of erratic messages on social media.

The singer confessed to being "broken," "angry," and "exhausted" from thinking about himself all the time. His posts sparked concerns about his mental health and strained relationship with wife Hailey Bieber.

The Sorry crooner's posts on Father's Day were a mix of cryptic messages and photos. He shared snaps of himself holding what appeared to be a joint and later told fans he was "a dad that's not to be f***ed with."

He also posted photos of his lavish gifts, including an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak watch and Prada backpacks, with a caption that many thought was a dig at Hailey.

Hailey Bieber took a swipe at Justin's post, commenting "Father's Day sucks a*" in response to his Mother's Day post where he posed: "Mother's Day sucks a."

According to The Sun, Hailey was "beyond furious" about Justin's erratic posts and branded him a "f**ing child" before asking him to get professional help.

Many of singer's fans were convinced that his Father's Day posts were the result of his dramatic mental health spiral. In a long Instagram story, Justin confessed: "People keep telling me to heal. Don't you think if I could have fixed myself I would have already. I know I'm broken. I know I have anger issues... The harder I try to grow, the more focused on myself I am. Jesus is the only person who keeps me wanting to make my life about others. Because honestly, I'm exhausted with thinking about myself lately, aren't you?"