Ed Sheeran shares exciting takeaways from his trip to India

Ed Sheeran’s visit to India turned out to be much more than a musical tour, it became a full-on cultural adventure.

And now the Perfect singer is offering a sneak peek into what he has learned during his stay at the Bollywood nation.

In a playful post titled "4 things I learnt in India," the Grammy winning artist shared brief clips of his whirlwind experience.

"Learnt SRK pose from the man himself" topped the list, showing Sheeran, 34, mastering the iconic Shah Rukh Khan pose followed by another video.

"Got taught the Bottabomma dance by Arman," he wrote, acing the dance steps learned from Indian singer Arman Malik.

In addition to swinging for sixes after Indian Cricketer Shubman Gill taught him how to "knock a ball for 6," and belting out Punjabi lines with Diljit Dosanjh, the Happier singer discovered, "there’s no such thing as too much butter chicken."

As the English singer-songwriter embraced every moment like a true local, his fans chimed in the comments section with one saying, "So he's been completing more side quests than I thought."

"Ed Sheeran is a legend in every way. India welcomes him with open arms!" a second gushed.

Meanwhile some fans reminded him of more of his cooking lessons. One wrote, "And you learned to cook misal pav also.” another reminded, “ed you forgot cooking with sanjyot kheer."

The new video clearly reminds fans that Ed’s India trip was packed with memories, drama, and major vibes.