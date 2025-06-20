Tia Mowry gets real about unexpected side of child fame

Tia Mowry, best known for her breakout role in the '90s hit Sister, Sister, recently got real about how tough it was growing up in the spotlight.

The 46-year-old star rose to fame in the 90s starring alongside her twin sister Tamera in the hit show Sister, Sister.

But looking back, she admitted that fame at such a young age wasn’t easy and came with a lot of pressure she struggled to handle.

While responding to a fan, she explained kn Instagram: "Being a child actor definitely came with its pros and cons. On the plus side, it taught me responsibility early on. By the time I got to college, I already knew what it meant to show up for work, have call times, and stay disciplined. But growing up in front of the world? That part was tough. You're still figuring out who you are, and everyone has an opinion."

Tia was glad she had her sister by her side, but deep down, she still felt robbed of a real childhood. While other kids played outside, she was busy being perfect for the camera.

She added, "I'm grateful I had my sister and family to keep me grounded. But... I didn't get to experience childhood the same way, especially when it came to things like dating. I was focused on work. And while I'm proud of that, I also think kids need space to just be kids and learn who they are."

Tia once shared that, growing up in the industry, she faced unfair pay and felt the sting of racial bias more than once.