Jennifer Lopez echoes Ben Affleck’s parenting style in latest reunion

Jennifer Lopez extends open invitation to kids after Ben Affleck premiere

Jennifer Lopez was once again spotted with her child as they headed to the studio, following Ben Affleck's recent move to invite his family to his upcoming film premiere.

As a devoted mother, Lopez has been a rock for her kids through their divorce drama.

On June 18, the 55-year-old invited Emme to Los Angeles, where they were seen together prior to Lopez's work commitments.

While Lopez prepared for a sweaty dance practice, Emme opted for a casual look.

The Boy Next Door star, who is best known for her fashion sense, wore a baggy outfit with skinny black leggings.

This unexpected visit comes after Affleck's recent efforts to include his children in his events, such as the premiere of The Accountant 2.

During an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight, Affleck praised Lopez, saying, "Jennifer Lopez is spectacular, great to my kids, and has a great ongoing relationship with them. I love her kids. They’re wonderful."

In addition, he also mentioned that Emme and their brother joined Jennifer Garner's kids; Violet, Fin, and Samuel to support him at the premiere.