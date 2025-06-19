Ed Sheeran to make Bollywood singing debut in SRK’s next big project

Ed Sheeran to make Bollywood singing debut with SRK's ‘King’?

Ed Sheeran and Shah Rukh Khan are trading spotlight as the English singer eyes Bollywood singing debut.

Fresh off Shah Rukh Khan’s surprise cameo in Sheeran’s latest music video, Sapphire, rumours are swirling that the Grammy-winning artist may be lending his voice to the Bollywood superstar’s upcoming mega project: King.

The Shape of You singer stirred the pot recently after chiming in a comments section confirming the news himself.

The rumours went rampant after Sheeran posted a behind-the-scenes video on Youtube. In one instance, the singer was seen recording a Punjabi version of Sapphire in the studio while Arijit Singh praised him in the background.

A fan page reposted the clip with the caption, "Can’t wait for the full Punjabi version! Check out the BTS on Ed’s YouTube channel."

Then Sheeran himself jumped into the comment section, writing, "The hindi song was for a Bollywood movie SRK is doing, this is the punjabi version of sapphire with arijit. I’m just doing all languages at this point."

Though the film’s title hasn’t been officially confirmed, fans are convinced the project is King, Khan’s much-anticipated theatrical release directed by Siddharth Anand.