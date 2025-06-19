Beckham family scores win amid ongoing family feud

Yolanda Hadid breaks her silence after Beckham family's new achievement

Victoria Beckham has recently received support form an unexpected source amid ongoing family feud with estranged son Brooklyn.

The former Spice Girl, who shares four children – Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper – with husband David Beckham, was publicly supported by Yolanda Hadid after the family marked a significant milestone.

Yolanda, 61, who is mother of supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid, showed her support by commenting with a heart emoji on Victoria’s Instagram post.

This comes on the heels of Victoria, 51, celebrating her husband’s achievement by posting an adorable picture with him on Instagram penning, “You’ve always been my knight in shining armour, but now it’s official.”

Yolanda’s gesture towards the Beckham family left the internet divided, as her son Anwar Hadid previously dated Nicola Peltz which reportedly led to strained relations with the former model.

Notably, Brooklyn and his wife Nicola’s from recent family events has sparked speculation of a dispute among fans.

For the unversed, Brooklyn is currently facing legal turmoil over the trademark of his hot sauce brand, Cloud23.

Meanwhile, the former footballer will be officially honoured at Buckingham Palace later this year.