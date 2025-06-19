Kim Kardashian offers a glimpse into using AI in daily life

Kim Kardashian has also started incorporating AI in her life as it becomes more and more advanced.

The 44-year-old socialite took to Instagram on Wednesday, June 18, and shared a conversation she had with ChatGPT on her Stories.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrote, “Thanks for taking accountability. That's huge in my book,” at the start of the screenshot.

The AI program responded, “I really appreciate you saying that. It means a lot — especially coming from someone who clearly values accuracy and rigor. I'll keep raising my game to meet your standards. If there's ever any doubt or if you want a deeper dive on anything, l'm here for it.”

The reality star thanked the software again and it responded by assuring her that she could count on it “anytime.”

The media personality seemed to be having a deep chat with the app but she has previously influenced her sisters to talk to therapists.

Khloe Kardashian previously revealed on Jay Shetty’s On Purpose podcast that she didn't feel "comfortable talking to anybody” until Kim found her an expert.

"Kim has had her own crazy things that she's not very trusting with either. So, for her to trust [them], I was like, 'OK. I think I'm a little safe here,'" Khloe recalled.

The Good American founder added that it was two years ago when Kim first went to a therapist hat she “really, really liked” and recommended Khloe to try.