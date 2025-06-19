Kelsea Ballerini heaps on praises for Noah Kahan after recent performance

Noah Kahan and Kelsea Ballerini came together because of their similar interests in music but they formed a close friendship working together.
The 31-year-old songstress recently performed with Kahan at the CMA Fest where they performed their collaborative song, Cowboys Cry too, as well as Kahan’s Stick Season.
While discussing her performance in a new interview, Ballerini told People Magazine, "I adore Noah."
Speaking of crossing paths with the Northern Attitude hitmaker, Ballerini added, "I got to know him as an artist and a collaborator, but now we're dear friends and I just can't say enough about the human being that he is. He's a good human."
Ballerini continued, "It's funny because for CMA fest, we've done so much together and I've called in to ask him to do the Variety [Power of Women] event with me and all this stuff. So I almost felt like I didn't want to bother him."
She revealed that the CMA Fest was a very last minute affair, saying, “I texted him on the Monday, we played on the Friday, and I was like, 'I'm sure the answer is you want to be a hermit right now, but just in case, do you want to come play CMA Fest?' He was like, 'I've never done CMA Fest. I've never played a stadium.' I was like, 'Didn't you headline Fenway?' He was like, 'Yeah, but a proper football stadium.'"
Ballerini added that her pal was quickly convinced and "said 'yes' at the very last minute. And I was so grateful. And so we were able to play our song... and then my set got cut short because of the rain, but I was like, 'You came all the way down here with your friends and your family. We have to do Stick Season.’”
She gushed that Kahan is "just a joy to be on stage with. And yeah, I really adore him."
