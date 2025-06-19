Kelsea Ballerini heaps on praises for Noah Kahan after recent performance

Kelsea Ballerini gushes about longtime collaborator and friend Noah Kahan

Noah Kahan and Kelsea Ballerini came together because of their similar interests in music but they formed a close friendship working together.

The 31-year-old songstress recently performed with Kahan at the CMA Fest where they performed their collaborative song, Cowboys Cry too, as well as Kahan’s Stick Season.

While discussing her performance in a new interview, Ballerini told People Magazine, "I adore Noah."

Speaking of crossing paths with the Northern Attitude hitmaker, Ballerini added, "I got to know him as an artist and a collaborator, but now we're dear friends and I just can't say enough about the human being that he is. He's a good human."

Ballerini continued, "It's funny because for CMA fest, we've done so much together and I've called in to ask him to do the Variety [Power of Women] event with me and all this stuff. So I almost felt like I didn't want to bother him."

She revealed that the CMA Fest was a very last minute affair, saying, “I texted him on the Monday, we played on the Friday, and I was like, 'I'm sure the answer is you want to be a hermit right now, but just in case, do you want to come play CMA Fest?' He was like, 'I've never done CMA Fest. I've never played a stadium.' I was like, 'Didn't you headline Fenway?' He was like, 'Yeah, but a proper football stadium.'"

Ballerini added that her pal was quickly convinced and "said 'yes' at the very last minute. And I was so grateful. And so we were able to play our song... and then my set got cut short because of the rain, but I was like, 'You came all the way down here with your friends and your family. We have to do Stick Season.’”

She gushed that Kahan is "just a joy to be on stage with. And yeah, I really adore him."