Julia Roberts celebrates son Henry’s 18th birthday with rare photo tribute

Julia Roberts shares son Henry's snap on 18th birthday

Julia Roberts is celebrating a meaningful moment as her youngest son, Henry, turns 18. The actress shared a heartfelt message on Instagram Wednesday, June 18, along with a rare throwback photo of him.

In the picture, a young Henry looks straight into the camera while wearing a green hoodie.

"In the blink of a joyful eye this beacon of a boy is 18. I love you Henry. #goldenboy #goldenbirthday," Roberts wrote in the caption.

Roberts and her husband Danny Moder are parents to three children — Henry, and 20-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus.

Just last month, Moder shared a rare family snapshot on Mother’s Day featuring Roberts sitting between their three smiling children. “Mothers make the coolest stuff,” he wrote in the caption. “Love these guys.”

In a December 2023 appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Roberts talked about what it’s been like having only Henry at home now that the twins are away at college.

"I think it's a good 50/50 split. He's loving it. And I think he misses his people," she said, adding that all three kids are doing “great.”

The Oscar winner has often acknowledged how her early career success allowed her to be more present for her children as they grew up.

"By the time I had the success of my family life and had a husband and children who wanted to stay at home, I had been working for 18 years. And so I felt that I had the luxury. I didn't have to pick one or the other," she told British Vogue in January.

Calling the chance to step back from work a “luxury,” Roberts reflected on how grateful she’s been for that time.

"It was easy to pause work life to nurture my home life. And so, because I have girlfriends who were having to juggle being at work and having to go into the bathroom, and you know, get out that breast pump, I sort of went through that with them by proxy," she said.

"To be allowed the luxury of staying home and being with my family, I had a deep gratitude for that time."