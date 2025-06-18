Human remains found near Taylor Swift home identified

Taylor Swift Rhode Island home: Human remains were found on May 14

Taylor Swift can heave a sigh of relief now that the human remains discovered near her Rhode Island house have been identified.

As per South Kingstown Police Department's press release shared June 13, the remains have been found by the state medical examiner's office to belong to 31-year-old Eric Wein.

Authorities confirmed that Wein was a resident of Massachusetts who had gone missing April 18.

His disappearance had come after his vehicle was spotted April 10 in South Kingstown, Rhode Island.

The previously unidentified remains were discovered less than a mile away from Cruel Summer's getaway residence on May 14 morning.

As per the statement released by the Westerly Police Department, officers upon reaching the place had found 'what appeared to be a human leg bone'.

After further collection, the remains were transferred to the Rhode Island Medical Examiner’s Office for 'further analysis'.

Moreover, it was previously suspected that 'no foul play' was involved.

Now that the investigation has been carried out and the identity has been found, the South Kingstown Police Department released a statement June 13.

It read, "After working closely with the Mansfield Police Department and the Rhode Island Office of the State Medical Examiners, the South Kingstown Police Department has formally concluded its investigation.”

“No foul play is suspected," it continued, “We extend our deepest condolences to Mr. Wein’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

This news has come a few days after the Eras Tour performer paid a surprise visit at Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, Florida.