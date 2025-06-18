Gigi Hadid pays heartwarming tribute to Anne Burrell

Gigi Hadid paid heartwarming tribute to Anne Burrell

Gigi Hadid paid tribute to her late friend, Anne Burrell, the famed American chef who breathed her last June 17 at the age of 55.

The host of Food Network series, including Worst Cooks in America, died at home as confirmed by her family to E! News. Though the cause of death has not been revealed.

Bella Hadid's sister took to Instagram Story to reminisce the time spent and the memories formed with Burrell during her presence on the cooking competition series Beat Bobby Flay in 2023.

The picture posted on the social media platform showed Bradley Cooper's girlfriend donning a maroon sweater with her hair pulled back in a sleek ponytail.

On the other hand, Anne wore V-neck shirt, patterned scarf and bleached blond Mohawk.

"I am heartbroken to hear of the loss of the Great Anne Burrell," the American fashion model wrote on the image, "As a longtime fan, getting to share this day with her was a dream come true."

She recalled the special moments on the show during which they 'beat Bobby', 'hang' and 'eat' during the shoot.

The 30-year-old mourned the loss of the good friend, "I wish we could have done it again. She was awesome."

She added, "Rest in Peace Legend."