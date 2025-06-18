Pamela Anderson relishes second chance at acting

Pamela Anderson is embracing a new era in her life and career, focusing on authenticity and living life on her own terms.

The 57-year-old actress, known for her iconic role as CJ Parker in Baywatch, has found renewed success after retreating from the spotlight following a sex tape scandal.

"I feel like because I've been given this second chance, I get to do it my way," Anderson said. "If anyone comes into my life, I have to trust it won't interfere with my shot." After five marriages, Anderson is currently enjoying being single and prioritising her acting career.

Anderson's past experiences, including the sex tape scandal with her ex-husband Tommy Lee, have shaped her perspective on life and career.

"I knew that I had more to give, but I thought, 'Oh well, not in this lifetime, I guess,' because of what had happened in my personal life and my career," she recalled.

Anderson also opened up about the challenges of shielding her sons, Brandon and Dylan, from the aftermath of the scandal.

"I would pick them up from surf camp and they'd be like, 'Are you Pamela Anderson? What is that? The kids are saying all these things about you, Mom,'" she shared.

After stepping back from the spotlight, Anderson found solace on Vancouver Island, where she reconnected with her roots and rediscovered herself.

"I wanted to remember who I was, so I went back to where the trees have known me since birth," she explained.

"I rewrote my life and literally replanted my garden to see what would grow."

A Broadway role in the musical Chicago marked Anderson's return to the spotlight. "That just opened me up again," she said.

Recently, she starred in the acclaimed movie The Last Showgirl and is set to appear in the upcoming comedy The Naked Gun alongside Liam Neeson. "It's going to show a different side of me," she teased.

Anderson has also been embracing her age and authenticity, proudly walking red carpets without makeup. "I think that with AI technology and filters, people are becoming kind of boring-looking," she said.

"I want to challenge beauty norms. I've always been a rebel."