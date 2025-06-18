Brooklyn Beckham sparks new feud with lavish move to LA mansion

Brooklyn Beckham sparks new feud with family with recent move

Brooklyn Beckham made headlines after he and his wife Nicola Peltz spent £11 million on a new mansion in Los Angeles.

But while the couple celebrated their big move, things between Brooklyn and his family reportedly became even more strained.

Victoria and David, both 50, were said to be heartbroken as their eldest son Brooklyn and his wife Nicola missed all of David’s 50th birthday celebrations.

However, the growing silence between them has only made the family rift feel even more real.

Now, reports claimed that Brooklyn and Nicola sealed the deal on a £10.5 million home in Hollywood after spending some time renting nearby.

Their new place comes with five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a fancy home cinema, a private gym and an infinity pool that screams luxury.

Sources said the move made it clear Brooklyn had no plans to return to the UK or reconnect with his parents any time soon. He seemed set on building his life in Hollywood instead.

They shared: "Brooklyn's wife is American, as are her family whom he adores, and he feels his life now is Stateside.

"As an influencer he can work from anywhere but Brooklyn believes he has more opportunities in LA. It will be a dagger to the heart for his parents.

Until now, the couple have always been renting so there was hope his relocation wouldn't be permanent. This house purchase quashes any last hopes."