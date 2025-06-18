Anne Burrell dies at 55: Chef, TV presenter was known for hosting 'Worst Cooks in America'

Anne Burrell, chef and TV presenter passes away 55

Anne Burrell, chef and TV presenter best known for hosting Worst Cooks in America, died on June 17, 2025, at age 55 in her Brooklyn home.

A statement from her family described her as “a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend—her smile lit up every room she entered,” adding that her warmth touched millions.

Food Network also paid tribute, praising her “remarkable” culinary talent and her joy in sharing food and teaching others.

Born on September 21, 1969, in Cazenovia, New York, Burrell trained at the Culinary Institute of America and later in Italy. She climbed the culinary ranks, working at respected venues like Felidia and Savoy before becoming a familiar TV presence.

She served as Mario Batali’s sous-chef on Iron Chef America, hosted Secrets of a Restaurant Chef, and co-hosted Worst Cooks in America from its launch in 2010.

Her approachable teaching style and fiery personality made her a favorite among viewers and contestants alike.

In her personal life, Anne married Stuart Claxton in October 2021, after meeting him on Bumble in 2018. The couple welcomed Stewart’s son, Javier, into their family.

Julia described their wedding as “magical,” and Stuart later shared how moving in and building a life together had been a “whole adventure”.

Her death leaves behind Stuart Claxton, stepson Javier, her mother Marlene, sister Jane, and many friends and fans.

The Worst Cooks in America franchise, currently in its 28th season, continues with new mentors, but Anne’s unique spark and mentorship will be sorely missed.