Victoria Beckham ‘petrified’ after Kim Turnbull makes bold statement

Victoria Beckham ‘petrified’ after Romeo’s ex Kim Turnbull bold statement

Victoria Beckham has recently expressed her concerns after her son Romeo Beckham’s ex Kim Turnbull broke her silence amid family’s feud.

A source revealed to Closer magazine that the fashion designer is worried that Kim might share private details about her time with the Beckham family.

“Just when Victoria thought the family drama couldn't get any worse, Romeo's split from Kim has poured more fuel on the fire,” said an insider.

The source told the outlet, “Not only was Romeo upset about the break-up, but they've heard whispers that Kim is hell bent on the world knowing the truth, given the allegations that she's the reason the feud erupted in the first place.”

“Kim was privy to a lot of personal details during her time with Romeo, including family secrets that Victoria is now petrified she's going to spill not only to clear her name, but to boost her profile now she's no longer tied to the Beckhams,” explained an insider.

After Kim clarified that she’s never been romantically involved with Brooklyn Beckham on her Instagram post, the former Spice Girls band member is believed to be “feeling very anxious” as Kim will set the record straight on the family feud.

“It's her worst fears imagined and the exact reason why she tried so hard to have NDAs put in place for her sons' significant others which they all fought her so hard and refused to have them do,” pointed out an insider.

Meanwhile, the source added that Kim “won't hold back in setting the record straight, which Victoria fears will only make the feud worse”.