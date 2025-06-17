Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun 3' gets exciting update from director

Joseph Kosinski to return as director for new 'Top Gun' movie

Director Joseph Kosinski, who created the Top Gun: Maverick, has shared a new update regarding the third sequel.

Tom Cruise starrer action adventure last came out in 2022, which also featured Val Kilmer, Miles Teller, Glen Powell and others.

The third entry has been officially confirmed by the makers with Cruise reprising his role as Maverick and Kosinski returning to the director’s chair.

Without spilling much details, Joseph revealed that the script is still in works, but he made sure that new story is a “big idea.”

While talking to Screen Rant, he added, “Ehren Kruger is writing the script as we speak. It’s a big idea that I spent almost a year developing — working with some friends at the Navy and Lockheed.”

Even though, Maverick’s story had a perfect ending in the 2022 film, the filmmaker still considered making another film extending his story.

Kosinski stated, “It was about coming up with an idea that — again — felt like a new challenge. Something that opens up the story in a way you just can’t let go. And I think the idea is so ambitious.”

Top Gun 3 is expected to arrive in theatres in 2027 or 2028.