Liam Payne's girlfriend remembers late singer in emotional post: '8 months ago...'

Harry Styles, Zayn Malik and others attended Liam Payne's funeral last year

Former One Direction singer Liam Payne passed away last year on October 16, after meeting a fatal accident in the Argentina.

The 31-year-old pop star fell down the third-floor balcony of the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires.

His death left his former bandmates and the world in deep shock.

Prior to his demise, Liam was dating internet personality Kate Cassidy, who is still finding it hard to accept the reality.

June 16, 2025 marked eight months to the singer’s passing. His girlfriend penned an emotional letter for him expressing her love and grief with a some memorable pictures.

“8 months ago today, I lost my best friend and someone I thought I had so much more time and life left to share with.”

Kate wrote, “Liam was the kind of person you’d start missing the moment you walked out the door. Even when leaving the house for a few hours, I’d find myself rushing home to be with him again out of excitement.”

“Now facing the reality that I live in a constant state of missing you is something I still can’t fully wrap my head around”, she continued.

The 26-year-old hopes to meet Payne in the after life as she has so much to tell him and so much to catch up on.

Liam Payne’s sudden death brought together 1D members Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson after nine years on late singer’s funeral.