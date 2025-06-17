Beyoncé has special message for The Beatles’ Paul McCartney

Beyoncé names her tour after her Grammy winning country record 'Cowboy Carter'

Beyoncé, who is currently busy with her ongoing music tour, felt like honouring The Beatles’ famed Paul McCartney at her six-show run in London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The 43-year-old singer’s Cowboy Carter tour records includes a cover of the popular band’s timeless classic soundtrack, Blackbird, which she performed live on stage last night.

After the show, the Beautiful Liar vocalist took it to her Instagram to thank the legendary musician for writing such a beautiful melody.

She wrote, “Thank you, Sir Paul McCartney, for writing one of the best songs ever made. Every time I sing it I feel so honoured.”

Beyoncé further mentioned that it feels like a full circle moment as she wore Paul’s daughter Stella McCartney's designed outfit for the London gig.

The American actress concluded the post by writing, “Thank you, London, for creating unforgettable memories for me and my family. Holla at ‘yawhen I come on tour again!”

Beyoncé’s ongoing tour is named after her Grammy-winning country record, Cowboy Carter (2024).