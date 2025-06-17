Billy Ray Cyrus’ pals express concerns over Elizabeth Hurley romance

Billy Ray Cyrus’ friends have recently expressed their concern over his budding relationship with Elizabeth Hurley.

According to a report by RadarOnline.com, a source revealed that the Achy Heart crooner thinks he’s found his future life partner in Elizabeth.

But for Elizabeth, she’s “still cosying up to other stars in the industry” including her ex-Denis Leary and Bedazzled co-star Brendan Fraser.

Earlier, the actress shared a selfie with Denis from New York City and called him one of her “favourite people in the world”.

Elizabeth also posted a selfie with Brendan, calling him “heavenly” which was “a big red flag”.

“She's still the same flighty person she’s always been, and people think he's batting way out of his league,” explained the source close to Billy.

Another confidante mentioned that Elizabeth “likes to flirt, and she’s been doing exactly that”.

Despite Billy insisted that she’s the one for him, some of his friends have mentioned that he’s “making a big mistake because she’s not the type of person to be tamed and stay long-term”.

Meanwhile, the insider added, “For Billy, this is the ultimate fairy tale, and he’s telling everyone how he’s hit the jackpot.”

“He sees Liz as wife material already. He's totally captivated by her and planning out his future, long-term as well as immediate summer plans,” concluded a source.