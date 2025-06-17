Cardi B reveals daughter Blossom’s face in new summer fun post

Cardi B shares baby daughter Blossom's first full picture

Cardi B shared a heartwarming Instagram carousel on Monday, June 16, filled with moments featuring her three children—Kulture Kiari, 6, Wave Set, 3, and their baby sister Blossom, who was born in September 2024.

The photos quickly captured attention, especially since they mark the first time Cardi has shown Blossom’s face on social media.

The proud mom, 32, kicked off the post with a vibrant snap of Blossom dressed in a hot pink swimsuit. Topping off her look was a floral Louis Vuitton scarf wrapped around her head as she smiled brightly for the camera.

More snaps of the little one followed, showing off her playful expressions and even more designer accessories from the fashion brand.

In one particularly sweet shot, Cardi held Blossom in her arms as the baby smiled, showing off another stylish scarf and a joyful mood.

Kulture, the oldest of the siblings, also got her spotlight moment in the photo set.

Posing poolside with confidence, she wore a brown swimsuit and coordinated dark brown Louis Vuitton scarf. She matched her look with designer bags, making it clear that style runs in the family.

Cardi’s son, Wave, was just as photo-ready. In one image, the toddler looked straight into the camera in a close-up shot, while another photo showed him lounging in comfort. Dressed in faded brown shorts and Timberland boots, Wave looked relaxed and cool in his outdoor setup.

Cardi captioned the post simply: “It is you Miss Blossom Belles.”

The photos not only gave fans a rare look at the rapper’s family life but also offered a glimpse of the close bond she shares with her kids.