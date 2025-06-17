Rita Ora calls music lifeline during London performance

Rita Ora, chart-topping artist who was best known for her hits like “Let You Love Me” and “Anywhere,” said music keeps her alive.

Rita has worn many hats over the years, from starring on TV to guessing voices on The Masked Singer, but deep down, she’s always been a music girl.

She said creating songs is something that comes from within and going a day without music just doesn’t feel right to her.

While talking to BANG Showbiz at Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday, the singer shared: "Music is what keeps me alive, to be honest. I wake up listening to music; it runs in my blood. I think we all secretly need music in so many different ways."

The Hot Right Now singer said it’s her love for creating that keeps her going in life.

Rita continued, "I love working and being creative, and it keeps my blood flowing.

"If I get excited, I love it - fashion, movies, music. I just need to have that excitement."

Rita and Will Smith, who both took the stage at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, have been close for years. She said she’s grateful to have his support and called him a true friend.