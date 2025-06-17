Jennifer Garner unveils stunning new blonde look

Jennifer Garner takes internet by storm with recent transformation

Jennifer Garner is gearing up for the upcoming summer season with a brand-new hairstyle.

The 53-year-old actress, who garnered recognition for her role as CIA officer Sydney Bristow in Alias, was recently spotted sporting a fresh blonde shade.

Taking to Instagram, celebrity hair colourist Tracey Cunningham shared a step-by-step look at Garner’s hair transformation.

The photo showed the Elektra star wearing a black shirt, with her newly styled bangs resting on her shoulders.

Cunningham captioned the post, “@jennifer.garner using #blondeme @schwarzkopfusa and glossed with vibrance. Lightened up this beauty’s hair for her latest role—and she’s glowing. Jennifer’s just wrapped The Last Thing He Told Me (yes, Paris), and is already diving into The Five-Star Weekend — a dreamy Nantucket story coming soon to Peacock. Actress, producer, mama of three, founder of @onceuponafarm + @virtuelabs… and somehow still the kindest person in the room.”

Fans swooned over her new look, flooding the comments section with heartwarming messages.

Rita Hazan wrote, “love her lighter!”

Another fan added, “stunning as always!”

Previously, the Yes Day actress had teased her hair transformation on Instagram on May 30, writing, “May catch up.”

In 2023, Garner once said, “Short hair is fun the day it’s cut. Then you have to actually do it.”

For the unversed, Garner recently paid tribute to her former husband Ben Affleck – with whom she shares three children – on Father's Day.