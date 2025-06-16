Romeo Beckham’s ex sets record straight on Brooklyn dating rumours

Kim Turnbull finally put the romance rumours with Brooklyn Beckham to rest after her split from his younger brother, Romeo Beckham.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday, June 16, the model and DJ set the record straight about her alleged contribution in the ongoing Beckham family feud, firmly denying the claims.

"I've avoided speaking on this topic to prevent adding fuel to the fire, however it's come to the point where I feel the need to address it so I can move on," she wrote in a text post. "I will not continue to receive harassment or be embarrassed on the basis of lies, to fit a certain narrative."

The London born beauty went on to dismiss any kind of involvement with the eldest child of Victoria and Sir David Beckham, saying, "I have never been romantically involved in ANY capacity at ANY point with the person in question. Nothing between us has occurred further than a school friendship at age 16."

"I would like to remove myself from the ongoing conversation & set the record straight for the sake of everyone involved," she added, concluding her narrative.

Turnbull's comments come after the news that she and Romeo had split after less than a year of dating.

News of their breakup came amid a rift in the Beckham family as Brooklyn, who tied the knot with Nicola Peltz in 2022, was noticeably absent from his fathers’s 50th birthday bash in May.

An insider divulged that time that the Cloud23 founder and his wife Nicola, 30, decided to skip the event because of Turnbull, who was reportedly once linked to Brooklyn.

"Brooklyn didn't want to be in the same room as her, and he told his dad that. But David opted to have Kim there over Nicola," said the source.

It is pertinent to note that Turnbull’s latest claim echoes an earlier comment by third Beckham brother, Cruz , who previously told a commenter in an Instagram post that "Brooklyn and Kim never dated."