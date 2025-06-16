Jenna Bush Hager spills secret to happiness after Hoda Kotb exit

Jenna Bush Hager has recently spilled the secret to happiness after Hoda Kotb exit from the show.

In her latest interview via RadarOnline.com that Jenna’s biggest stress buster is “so bizarre”.

“I love to vacuum. I inherited that from my mother. My husband's like, ‘You do not need to vacuum. There's barely a crumb.' And I'm like, 'This is my joy,’” explained the 43-year-old.

Jenna mentioned that it “relaxes” her.

“I've also learned so much from Hoda Kotb, who always chooses joy, optimism and kindness, even when things are hard,” pointed out the Today host.

The mother-of-three explained that she and her family “love the simple joy of being outside in the summer”.

“I enjoy taking the kids to the park or painting outside with them. Summertime is about pausing the busyness, being together and enjoying nature,” noted the podcaster.

Jenna reflected on her “me time” adding, “I especially like recharging by reading books or walking outside and listening to music – I could do that for hours.”

“I get my strength from my faith and my family, knowing that at the end of every day, no matter what, I still get to be a mother, wife, sister, daughter and friend makes me so grateful,” stated the book club creator.

Looking at her daily routine, Jenna opened up that she often makes a tea with hot water, lemon, honey and ginger every day.

“I drink this in the morning even in the summer because it's freezing in the AC and I find it's the easiest way to drink a lot of water before I even start my day,” shared the show host.

She remarked, “I'm obsessed. It makes me feel more hydrated and energetic instantly.”