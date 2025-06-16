Britney Spears shares quiet Sunday moment with son Jayden after reunion

Jayden moved back to LA from Hawaii where he was living with his dad Kevin Federline

Britney Spears is sharing more glimpses of her growing bond with her youngest son Jayden following their quiet reunion.

On Sunday, June 15, the Princess of Pop, 44, posted a rare selfie with her 18-year-old son on Instagram after the two attended church together.

“Sang and praised !!!” she wrote, alongside a short video showing them standing side by side, with Jayden noticeably towering over his mom as they smiled for the camera.

The heartfelt moment comes months after reports that Jayden had reunited with Britney at her Los Angeles home in late 2024. He and his older brother Sean had been living in Hawaii with their father Kevin Federline.

Spears expressed her joy at Jayden’s return in an Instagram post at the time, writing, “Mine forever… He’s mine I hadn’t seen him in 2 and a half years or maybe 3 !!! I’m sin shock !!! He came back and he feels older and smarter than me !!!”

Since then, the two have been gradually reconnecting.

Just last week, the Toxic hitmaker shared a clip of Jayden driving her around to the tune of Lenny Kravitz’s Fly Away, and earlier this year, she filmed him playing the piano at home.

She couldn’t help but gush in her caption, writing, “Excuse me crying and breathing hard !!! I was excited !!! Mamas don’t get enough credit at all these days !!! I mean just saying !!! I made a person !!! A living breathing person and I made two of them !!! And my boys are so incredibly sweet and charming !!! I am so blessed…”