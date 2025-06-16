Arnold Schwarzenegger drops bombshell claim about son Patrick

Arnold Schwarzenegger gets candid about Patrick: He 'never asked me...'

Arnold Schwarzenegger reflected upon how life has changed with unprecedented fame of Patrick following his role in The White Lotus.

"Patrick never asked me a question about acting," the 77-year-old revealed in an interview with The Sunday Times published Saturday, June 14, "But he came many times to me and said, 'I just did an interview with this magazine and two thirds of the questions were about you.'"

Former Governor of California mused on how there has been a shift, and now he is being referred to as the 'father of Patrick'.

"But I was just in New York and a journalist comes up and says, 'What’s it like being the father of Patrick Schwarzenegger?'"

The Hollywood legend gushed over his son, "All of a sudden, everything has changed around. I walk into the gym now and it used to be the girls would come up and give me their contact. And then after White Lotus comes out, the girl comes up and says, 'Here’s my contact, give it to Patrick.'"

The proud father shared, "So it’s wonderful. If I go to my grave and know that my son has outdone me, I’m in heaven."

The young American actor played the role of older brother Saxon Ratliff in HBO Max's White Lotus season 3.

For the unversed, 31-year-old is set to star in a new romantic movie Love of Your Life with The Substance star Margaret Qualley.