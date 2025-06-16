Jennifer Garner fuels reunion speculations with Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner reunion on the cards?

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck stay close to each other even years after their divorce, but fans think that there is more than meets the eye.

The 53-year-old actress paid tribute to the Good Will Hunting star, who is the father to her children, on Father’s Day and fans thought it out of the ordinary.

“Happy Father’s Day to 3 people’s favorite landing spot,” Garner wrote on her Story alongside a never before seen picture of Affleck laying on a couch, holding a newborn to his chest.

The social media update stirred up a debate in her comments section as fans noted, “You congratulate your ex and don't congratulate your boyfriend? @jennifer.garner You'll never move on? And you don't respect your boyfriend...”

Another added, “We know that you just want to get back with your ex since you damaged his marriage.”

“SHAMELESS,” a third chimed in, claiming that the Elektra actress was the reason of Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s recent divorce.

However, another fan said, “She clearly keeps her relationship off of social media, probably because of people like you who can’t mind their own business. Please go touch some grass.”

This is not the first time reunion rumours have swirled for the former couple, they previously faced similar speculations when Affleck celebrated Christmas and Thanksgiving with Garner and kids.

The ex spouses got married in 2005, and share children Violet, 19, Seraphina, 16, and Sam, 13.