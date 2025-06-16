David Beckham gets emotional on father's day while Brooklyn remains quiet

David Beckham, the former football star known for his career and fame, recently got emotional on this father's day as he shared how much being a dad means to him.

The 50-year-old star shared on his social media account, saying that he'd "always be [there]" for all of his children."

He penned, "My most important and favourite job in life is being a dad... I'm so proud of all of you and like daddy ( sorry boys ) tells you every single day I will always be here for you no matter what... Mummy thank you for doing the most important part and making me a father there is no greater gift in life than making me a dad... Happy Father's Day... I love you kiddies more than you could imagine."

In the comments, Romeo replied with a sweet message saying, “Love you always,” and added a row of white heart emojis to show his love.

A few hours before that, Victoria, 51, gave David a sweet shoutout online, calling him the best dad and letting her 33 million followers know just how much he means to their family.

She wrote: "Happy Father’s Day to the best daddy there is! You always lead with love and our four beautiful children are a reflection of that. We all love you so so much!!"

However, Nicola Peltz also honored her father on this special day, sparking concern over her husband Brooklyn Beckham's noticeable silence