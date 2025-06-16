Nicola Peltz honours father as Brooklyn's silence spark concern

Nicola Peltz has recently paid a heartfelt tribute to her father on Father’s Day, sparking concern over her husband Brooklyn Beckham’s noticeable silence.

The 30-year-old actress shared a bunch of sweet moments with her dad on social media, posting photos from different stages of her life that showed just how close they’ve always been.

Sharing the post, Nicola Peltz penned: "Happy Father's Day to the greatest dad in the world.

I am so lucky to be your daughter I love you more than you will ever know.'

Thank you for always being my constant support I love you beyond words," she continued.

But Nicola didn’t mention her father in law David Beckham, 50, which raised eyebrows as whispers of family tension continue to swirl.

Some believe David and Victoria are worried about how much control Nicola may have over their eldest son Brooklyn.