Diddy faces heat as fifth week brings explosive testimonies

Sean Diddy Combs' sex trafficking trial took a dramatic turn in its fifth week.
A woman who once dated him, using the name Jane, spent four days in court sharing emotional details of her experience.
On the last day, tension grew even more when Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, showed up at the courthouse without warning.
Ye showed up saying he was there for a friend, hoping to be part of it. But he wasn’t let into the main courtroom. He ended up catching a short glimpse of the trial on a screen in a separate room.
Combs, who started Bad Boy Records, has said he is not guilty. The trial will pick up again on Monday.
However, Jane opened up about still having love for Combs
Jane spent six days on the witness stand, talking about the relationship she shared with Combs that lasted more than three years. She said she had plans to meet him at a hotel in New York last September, but that changed when he was taken into custody.
Most of the week was focused on her as she shared deeply mixed emotions about him.
She told a prosecutor: “I just pray for his continued healing, and I pray for peace for him.” And when a defense lawyer asked if she still loved him, she responded: “I do.”
After finishing her testimony, and while the jury was still present, she walked over to the prosecutor and gave her a warm hug. Then she turned to the defense attorney and embraced her as well.
